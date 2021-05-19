Fortnite Is Getting an NBA Event, New Skins, and More

✖

Epic Games has plans for yet another Fortnite event that’s starting up soon with this one bringing the NBA to the battle royale experience. Dubbed “The Crossover” by the organizers, the event will introduce NBA outfits for all 30 of the league’s teams as well as unique emotes, other cosmetics, and more. Epic Games said it’d have plans for the game’s Creative mode, too, and while it hasn’t been said yet exactly what those are, we already have an idea of what might happen based on past reports.

The NBA outfits will be added to the game on May 21st at 8 p.m. ET, Epic Games said, for player acquire to show support for their favorite team. If you’re a fan spread thin or you just like the looks of the different outfits, you can pick up the “In the Paint Set” which will include all of the uniforms plus one more cosmetic. Prices for these outfits have not yet been announced.

Lace up... The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀 For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more. 🔗: https://t.co/qcXVA7Vxat pic.twitter.com/IjdGCdnNA5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2021

If you want to support your team even more, you can sign up for the new Team Battles event. It’s set to be live on May 19th and will run until May 23rd wherein players can sign up here to receive Challenge Tasks. Completing these will earn your team points and put them up above the others. Anyone who signed up for the No. 1 team by the end of the competition gets an in-game trophy in the form of back bling as well as 500 V-Bucks with other prizes given out to those outside of first place, so it’s worth the participation for that alone.

Outside of the skins, we’ll see things like the Hookshot emote, and Dribblin’ traversal emote, and the Mini Hoop back bling added during the event. The latter appears to have some interactivity with other players beyond just being a cosmetic.

Similar to what we’ve seen from celebrities and influencers in the past, athletes Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young will each have unique lockers featured in Fortnite soon that’ll contain curated selections of different types of items.

Finally, there’s the tease of more to come on May 25th whenever the “NBA Welcome Hub” comes to the game’s Creative mode. While we don’t yet know what that experience will look like, documents revealed during court cases previously showed that there were at one point plans for actual games of basketball being played in Fortnite as a mini-game. There were also plans for athletes like LeBron James to get skins, though it’s unclear how much of that is still happening.