‘Fortnite’: New Getaway LTM Temporarily Brings Back ATKs

Fortnite just got hit with a brand new update today and not only did it bring the new Baller vehicle into the world of Battle Royale, but also a new Limited Time Mode as well. For those looking to show off those evasive skills, The Getaway is the latest LTM for players to enjoy.

“Welcome to The Getaway,” boasts the latest blog post by the team over at Epic Games. “In this mode, players will race to find a Jewel and take it to a getaway van before everyone else to win the match!”

With the temporarily reinstated ATK vehicles, here’s what this mode has to offer:

Jewels can be found in special supply drop safes, located along the edge of the first storm circle. The safes take a long time to open, so make sure the area is clear before attempting to claim a Jewel!

Four Jewels will be in play on the map at all times . If a player escapes with a Jewel or one is lost in the Storm, a new Supply Drop will bring a replacement.

. If a player escapes with a Jewel or one is lost in the Storm, a new Supply Drop will bring a replacement. Four total getaway vans will be on the map, three that arrive early in the match and one more that shows up near the end.

getaway vans will be on the map, three that arrive early in the match and one more that shows up near the end. The goal is to find or steal a Jewel and take it to one of the vans in order to secure a Victory Royale.

Once they arrive, Safe drops and getaway vans will be visible on the map at all times .

. When a Jewel is picked up, it will be visible on the map to everyone for 30 seconds.

Carrying a Jewel will give players health & shields over time, but also slow them down by 10%.

Getaway vans float in mid-air, Jewel carriers must build up and then interact with them in order to complete a Getaway.

10 red “Pursuit” supply drops land at the very beginning of the match. These carry a variety of longer-range weapons and other items, and are the only way to obtain the new Grappler in this mode.

Only Rare weapons or better will be found in this mode.

Rifts, Rift-to-Go and Launchpads have been removed to reduce mobility for healthier Getaway Van engagements.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode, but Umbrellas are not awarded for wins

The ATK has been temporarily brought back in this mode as it is the only 4 person ground vehicle.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Thoughts on the latest changes made to the battle royale title? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

