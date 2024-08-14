Fortnite Reveals First Look at Chapter 5 Season 4 Map

Ahead of its release at the end of this week, the new map featured in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has been revealed. Mere days ago, Epic Games gave an overview of Absolute Doom, which is the official name of the next season of Fortnite. As its name suggests, Chapter 5 Season 4 will center heavily around the Marvel villain Doctor Doom and will bring an injection of content tied to various Marvel characters. Now, it’s known that the Fortnite island will also be getting a major overhaul that will see famous locales from Marvel appearing in-game.

Revealed on the official Fortnite X account, Epic Games gave players a brief taste of what the new map for Chapter 5 Season 4 will have in store. As expected, Doctor Doom himself plays a big part in the map overhauls as Castle Doom and Doomstadt are two new locales tied to the Fantastic Four villain. Doomstadt will specifically be taking over portions of what was previously the underworld, while Castle Doom will sit north of Lavish Lair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/FortniteGame/status/1823781776986198353

The third major location that is being added with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is The Raft. Those familiar with Marvel comics likely know of The Raft already as it’s a maximum-security prison that houses some of the most powerful villains within the Marvel mythos. Appropriately, The Raft will sit submerged in the water south of the Underworld as the prison is typically submerged beneath the ocean in Marvel comics and films.

As for the start of Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite, it’s known that the game’s latest phase will begin in the early hours of Friday, August 16th. Epic recently announced that downtime for Fortnite will begin on August 15th at 11:00pm EST/8:00pm PST. At this time, Epic will begin pushing out the C5S4 content to servers which players will then be able to download. Epic notes that this seasonal patch will be “larger than usual”, though, so be prepared for a hefty download.

Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite will boast a new battle pass when it launches that will include skins for Gwenpool, War Machine, Shuri, Captain Jonesy, Mysterio, Emma Frost, and Peelverine. Doctor Doom will then be part of the C5S4 mid-season series of Quests that those who purchase the Battle Pass will be able to complete.