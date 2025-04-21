Fortnite Reveals New Thunderbolts* Skins and Tournament

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is set to be released in theaters next month, and Fortnite is getting the party started early with some new content based on the upcoming movie. On April 30th at 8 p.m. ET, skins based on White Widow and the Winter Soldier will be added to the game. Both characters will have Pen and Ink outfits, which have a cel-shaded look meant to evoke their comic roots. In addition to the skins, Fortnite will be adding several accessories based on the new movie, which will have some references to other Marvel Studios films beyond Thunderbolts*.

For White Widow, Epic Games will be offering the White Widow’s Fangs Pickaxe, White Widow’s Pack Back Bling, White Widow Wrap, and the Widow’s Mac Emote. Yelena’s love for macaroni and cheese was established in both the Black Widow movie, and her appearance in Hawkeye, so this is something of a deep (but silly) cut. For James Buchanan Barnes, Fortnite will be adding the Armament Axe Pickaxe, Winter Soldier’s Spare Back Bling, and Winter Soldier Wrap. The Armament Axe Pickaxe has a built-in Emote called Arm-Up. From the looks of it, this seems to be a reference to Bucky catching Cap’s shield in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

winter soldier and white widow skins in fortnite

Players will have a chance to earn some of this content a little early thanks to the Thunderbolts Cup. The Thunderbolts Cup is a Duos Battle Royale tournament, which will take place on April 25th. The tournament will last for 3 hours, and players will be able to participate in up to 10 matches. Exact times for each region will be revealed in the “compete” tab. The top-performing Duos for each region will get the White Widow skin for free, before anyone else can buy it in the Shop. Duos that earn just 8 points will get the Winter Soldier wrap, while 40 points will unlock the White Widow wrap.

To participate in the tournament, all players must have an account at Level 50 or higher. Players that have Cabined accounts (for those under age 13) cannot participate in the Thunderbolts Cup. Last but not least, two-factor authentication must be enabled on the user’s account. As long as players fit this criteria, they’ll be able to participate in the tournament. Everyone else will have to wait for this Marvel content to arrive in the game’s Shop.

Thunderbolts* seems to have a lot of anticipation surrounding it, so it’s nice to see Fortnite celebrating the release in a substantial way. This marks the first time that Winter Soldier has been made available in Fortnite; given the character’s overall popularity, his inclusion is pretty notable. It remains to be seen if any other members of the team will make the cut, but it seems like a safe bet we’ll see even more down the line!

