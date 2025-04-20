Fortnite Bringing Darth Jar Jar and More Star Wars Content in New Season

Over the last few years, Fortnite has seen a lot of content based on the Star Wars franchise. At this point, it would almost seem like there aren’t many characters left to add, but Epic Games has managed to find some interesting new options. The publisher has officially pulled back the curtain on Fortnite‘s new Star Wars themed season, which will see some notable new additions. Mace Windu will finally appear in the game, and so will Darth Jar Jar. The new season will see a Star Wars themed Battle Pass, a narrative event centered around the Death Star and more.

The next season of Fortnite is officially titled “Galactic Battle.” The season kicks off on May 2nd, so full details should be coming soon. Ahead of launch, a trailer was released, which features Luke Skywalker, Emperor Palpatine, X-Wings, Tie Fighters, and some… interesting Chewbacca inspired cosmetics! Readers can check out the full trailer below.

Casual Star Wars fans might not be terribly familiar with Darth Jar Jar. The villainous take on Episode I‘s kid-friendly character originated from a long-standing fan theory about Jar Jar Binks actually being a villain. Darth Jar Jar first made an official appearance in Disney media through LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. In that series, Darth Jar Jar is accidentally created when a Jedi relic changes the Star Wars canon. Fans are already celebrating the character’s inclusion in Fortnite, and it will be interesting to see if this results in more being done with him in the future.

Hopefully this new Star Wars season will see some older Star Wars skins brought back to Fortnite. Characters like Rey, Din Djarin, and Darth Vader have appeared over the years, and Fortnite newcomers might like the chance to obtain them a second time. There are plenty of great ones to choose from, and this would be the perfect opportunity to offer them again. It doesn’t hurt that the new season will be launching just ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4th. In past years, Epic Games has used the day as an excuse to bring back popular Star Wars cosmetics, and it stands to reason we’ll see the same in a few weeks.

Fortnite‘s new Star Wars themed season was a poorly kept secret. While Disney and Epic Games made the announcement at Star Wars Celebration, leaks had been circulating about the theme for quite some time. The companies still managed to keep some of these surprises under wraps, most notably the inclusions of Mace Windu and Darth Jar Jar. Hopefully that means Epic Games still has a few more surprises in store, but we’ll learn what to expect in the days leading up to the new season’s launch.

Do you plan on checking out the new season of Fortnite? Are you excited to see the arrivals of Darth Jar Jar and Mace Windu? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!