Fortnite Streamer Ninja Makes Over $350,000 Every Month From Just Subscriptions

The most popular Fortnite streamer around is raking in a ton of money through subscribers every month with earnings that supposedly climb as high as at least $350,000.

Tyler Blevins, better known by his streaming name, Ninja, is the streamer in question who’s soared right alongside the popularity of Fortnite. Blevins streams through Twitch and also boasts a staggering amount of YouTube subscribers and seems to have swept the Fortnite community away in a remarkably short amount of time. He recently made headlines for amassing over 100,000 Twitch subscriptions, an already massive amount that he pushed even further by breaking the 140,000 milestone just days later.

I will remember this day and this moment for the rest of my life. Incredible streams, insane events, 4 million YouTube subs, 140,000 twitch subs. Just seriously a miracle of a day. Love you all, Grind continues tomorrow. — Ninja (@Ninja) March 9, 2018

But subscriptions and views are just numbers until they’re translated into earnings, so how much is Blevins making, exactly? While the total amount that he earns every month from his time streaming isn’t confirmed, Forbes did some math to discern an approximate amount that he’s bringing in every month. To subscribe to someone on Twitch, the cost is $5. Half of that is given to the streamer while the other half goes to Twitch, so Blevins would earn $2.50 from every subscription at a minimum. This means that he’s earning at least $350,000 every month from these subscriptions alone.

There are also other revenues that Blevins is bringing in that don’t even factor into that number as well. YouTube views, sponsorships, and the donations that he gets during streams also help raise that amount to even more unbelievable heights.

It’s not just Blevins that’s experiencing success with Fortnite either, and the streamer seems to welcome the growth of the game and other streamers, not just himself. He’s been heard on stream saying before how exciting it is to see such growth throughout the community with most streamers subscription counts rising.

I know I say this all the time…. but seriously I keep checking fortnite streams when I get off and EVERYONES viewers and subscribers constantly are rising. MAKES ME SO HAPPY. — Ninja (@Ninja) March 11, 2018

There have been some questions about whether that growth was legit or if it was the result of bots accounts tampering with the numbers, but Twitch issued a statement to Polygon days ago to credit the success of Fortnite’s popularity and its streamers to legit reasons.

” It’s awesome to see so many players jump on the Battle Bus with the Twitch Prime Fortnite offer,” Twitch said in a statement. “We’ve seen large numbers of players trying Twitch Prime for the first time, getting free loot, and using their first monthly free channel subscription. It’s great to see many broadcasters getting a bump from these new Twitch Prime members. New members are subscribing to these popular Fortnite channels and we haven’t seen any indication of bot activity.”