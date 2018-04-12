Fortnite Taken Offline Indefinitely, Investigation Underway

Server issues after a major update is nothing new, and the team behind Fortnite certainly aren’t strangers to this concept either. That being said, after v3.5 went live things spiraled out of control – and quickly.

We’ve previously reported that they pulled their entire server down for emergency maintenance and the team at Epic Games were working hard to find out why all of the issues not only occurred, but are stubbornly sticking around. Since then, the problems have only gotten worse and the developers have been scrambling trying to find the root cause and just how to fix it.

Epic Games took to Reddit to offer an apology and a quick status update, but it didn’t initially look good:

“Heya folks, We’re sorry for the ongoing extended instability. We had a critical failure with one of our account service databases. As a result, our login and matchmaking systems are unstable. Our team has been working through the night on fixes in order to bring the game fully back up. Right now we don’t know how long it will take, but we will update you hourly. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve these issues.”

Luckily, Epic Games just updated their original statement, “UPDATE 11:45 – We’ve made progress on our internal investigations and believe we may understand the problem!” We’ll keep you posted on their progress.

According to the Fortnite status page, here is what’s affected:

Website and Forums – Operational

Game Services – Under Maintenance

Login – Under Maintenance

Parties, Friends, and Messaging – Operational

Voice Chat – Operational

Matchmaking – Partial Outage

Stats and Leaderboards -Operational

On the same status page, live updates can be seen logged underneath 'Account Service Issues' with the last notation coming in at 06:10 UTC. It's definitely been a crazy week since the latest patch dropped for both Battle Royale and Save the World, and even more so now that the Week 8 Challenges are live. Hopefully the team over at Epic can figure out what the issue is and resolve it quickly, and have a plan in place for future updates to ensure that this doesn't continuously keep happening at this magnitude.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.