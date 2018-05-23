Fortnite Party Royale Details Revealed, Plus Celebrity E3 Lineup

It’s almost time, gamers! E3 is almost upon us and with it comes the celebratory cheers of gamers all over the world as developers and publishers alike share their biggest news of the year! With Fortnite absolutely taking our community by storm, you bet Epic Games has their own celebration to hose and now we’ve got a glimpse at what we’ve got in store. So strap in, Battle Royale fans, because the Party Royale is officially underway!

First and foremost, who is going to be there? Well we know that huge names in the influencer circles will be a huge focus, including the infamous Ninja, but who else will be partaking in that fight for the coveted Victory Royale? Check out the details below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ninja + ‘Marshmello’

Myth + Paul George

Pokimane + ‘Desiigner’

Markiplier + Joel McHale

Gotaga + Demetrious Johnson

But don’t think that’s all! Epic Games added, “… and many more live on the big stage! We’re announcing more duo pairs over the next couple weeks leading into E3. Many will Take the L, one team will Rocket Ride to Victory.” The showdown officially commences at 3:30 PM PT on Tuesday, June 12th. You can watch the stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Mixer!

“Tickets for the event will be available for purchase via an email link sent to players for $10 located in the LA area. These email invites will be sent in waves until all 3,000 tickets have been sold. If you are lucky enough to snag a ticket, you’ll not only get to watch the Pro-Am live, but you’ll also get an exclusive swag bag and some free bites to eat straight from the Durrr Burger!”

Now for the party!

Though the party itself is invite only, there is still a HUGE celebration going on at their booth at the LA Convention center! “Find us on the E3 showfloor in the South Hall of the LA Convention Center at booth #2723 from June 12 – 14. Get hands-on with Fortnite on your favorite platform, win exclusive prizes, and pickup some free snacks along the way. Bring the whole squad, there’s something for everyone.”

The party itself is 18 and older and promises an incredible experience! To learn more, check out the official announcement right here!