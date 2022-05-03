✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a new update for the popular, free-to-play battle royale video game that makes several notable changes to the title. Patch v20.30, specific to the Battle Royale mode, continues the fighting between IO and the Resistance by bringing it to one of the map's most iconic locations, Titled Towers. That's not all, however. There are also Star Wars festivities, a major balance update for shotguns, and the return of Choppas.

While all of these of are certainly interesting on their own, it's the rebalancing of shotguns that seems like it will be most lasting. In summary, shotguns have had damage increased for the majority of shots -- but there is also now a max damage cap determining exactly what it sounds like: the maximum damage a single shot from a shotgun can actually deal. You can check out all of the changes to shotguns in Fortnite, straight from the source, below:

Minimum pellet-hit count increased from 3 to 4 for the Striker Pump Shotgun, Auto Shotgun, and Drum Shotgun.

Striker Pump Shotgun and Auto Shotgun pellet damage and headshot damage increased.

Ranger Shotgun and Drum Shotgun headshot damage greatly increased, but no change to base pellet damage.

Drum Shotgun damage falloff adjusted, shortening effective range.

As for the Battle for Tilted Towers, there are Funding Stations for an Armored Battle Bus as well as turrets. Adding a bit more intrigue to this latest battle is the fact that Huntmaster Saber is once again in the fray, though an IO Blimp has been brought in to make things more difficult. Lightsabers return in celebration of Star Wars Day, and there are Funding Stations for Choppas at the various Seven Outposts. Once fully funded, the Choppa will be unvaulted.

As noted above, Fortnite's v20.30 update for battle royale is now available. Fortnite itself is more broadly currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

