New Fortnite Update Adds Moisty Palms Rift Zone, Brings Back Greasy Grove

Fortnite’s v10.30 patch is here, and while there are a number of smaller, incremental changes in this latest patch, there are three major additions. First, there’s a new Rift Zone called Moisty Palms that allows players to disguise themselves as a prop, then there’s the return of Greasy Grove — with a twist — and finally, the game has a new limited-time mode in the form of Knock Town, which sees players jumping around with the Flint-Knock Pistol.

All players need to do to take advantage of Moisty Palms’ strange circumstances is crouch! Doing so will disguise them as a random prop, but firing weapons will cause the prop facade to disappear. It’s also worth noting that players can still take damage in prop form, so while it’s a nice little disguise, it won’t prevent them from being killed.

Take a trip to the scenic Moisty Palms 🌴 Discover everything new in the patch notes now: https://t.co/9I2TvjXFZZ pic.twitter.com/jcPRR0Rd1e — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 11, 2019

You can check out the full list of Battle Royale-relevant (weapons, items, and gameplay) patch notes below:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Vaulted

Burst SMG

Unvaulted

Tactical SMG (Also: now available in Playground!)

Bug Fixes

Players impulsed by a Shockwave Grenade will no longer destroy a nearby trap without first destroying the building piece it is attached to.

The Zapper Trap’s info card now shows the appropriate 4 stars (indicating Epic Rarity) rather than 2 (indicating Uncommon Rarity).

Resolved an issue in which the Zapper Trap would not build properly when thrown on slopes or uneven terrain.

B.R.U.T.E.s will now be launched away if they touch the Floating Island’s Cube.

The B.R.U.T.E.’s Stomp attacks now deal consistent damage to other vehicles.

Previously, they would deal either double or triple damage to other vehicles.

The color of the B.R.U.T.E.’s cooldown meter now updates properly to correspond with the cooldown value.

GAMEPLAY

Moisty Palms

The Rift Beacon at Paradise Palms has created this new POI! In addition to its swampy nature, this Rift Zone is known for being a good place to keep a low profile. While in the Rift Zone, crouching will disguise players as a random prop. They can exit the prop state by using the Primary Fire button. Players are still able to take damage while in prop form. ADS lets players lock in place and look around for unsuspecting victims.



Greasy Grove

A Rift Zone has brought back Greasy Grove! But this time, Durrr Burger is out, and Tacos are in!

Periodically, Spicy Tacos will rain down from the sky. Their smell is so overwhelmingly appetizing that players in the Zone can’t help but dance! While dancing, players are invulnerable to damage from others and will regenerate health at 20 HP per second. Dancing does not block Storm Damage or regenerate Health in the Storm.

Spicy Tacos can be consumed for 10 Effective Health (sum of a player’s Health + Shield) and a temporary increase in movement speed (40% increase for 20 seconds). The Spicy Tacos don’t last long — grab them before they expire!



Community Choice

Players will get to vote on what’s featured in the Item Shop!

The first community vote starts this week. For more information about Community Choice, check out our blog post.

Bug Fixes

POIs no longer load at different distances depending on the angle of approach.

Resolved an issue in which players would enter edit mode for a building piece that their reticle was not on.

Reviving a squadmate no longer causes the reviver to get disconnected.

The entire list of patch notes, including Creative and Save the World changes and additions, can be found right here.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and most mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.