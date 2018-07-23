Fortnite Petition Asks For Option To Thank Bus Driver Before Jumping

We’ve seen some interesting petitions pop online as of late, from Marvel fans wanting James Gunn rehired for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to getting “Weird Al” Yankovic to perform at an obscure music festival in Yellowknife. But it looks like Fortnite fans have their own little campaign going on, asking for one simple thing — to say thank you to the driver of the Battle Bus.

The petition, which can be found here, was put together by Kody Keddie and is asking Epic Games to “add the ability to thank the bus driver before jumping out of the battle bus in Fortnite.” Thus far, the petition has over 6,000 signatures.

“Since I was just a boy I have always loved jumping out of the battle bus”, the petition reads. “But all this time I have felt something was missing. And that thing is the ability to thank the driver of the battle bus, he or she is truly a great person and they provide us a great service, I think it is time we can truly appreciate thair (their) service, don’t you agree?”

As silly as this all sounds, some fans are dedicated to getting such a feature put into the game. One even went as far as to note, “I cannot sleep at night knowing that a bus driver is forced to drive that battle bus 24/7.” Another chimed in, “This battle bus driver has changed lives is all I’m saying.”

Epic Games hasn’t said a word about the petition yet, but, um, can’t players just go and thank him anyway? Just say “Thanks!” before diving out of the Battle Bus? Or maybe gesturing to them as they land on the ground with a dance of some sort? Why does there need to be an “official” way to thank them when they can pass on their praise as it stands?

Maybe some folks just need that “Press X to pay tribute,” like you did in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare all those years ago. Who knows, maybe Epic Games is giving it some consideration. Or maybe they’re just adding cooler things to the game, which we’re even more cool with.

If you’re interested in signing, head over here to see the petition.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC.

