Fortnite Finally Releases Pirates of the Caribbean Content

Epic Games started its Pirates of the Caribbean crossover in Fortnite back in June, but not intentionally. Though datamines and leaks had hinted at Pirates of the Caribbean content coming to the game, Fortnite‘s latest crossover went live too early whenever Jack Sparrow and an event pass were both available out of nowhere late in June. That was a mistake, Epic Games acknowledged, and though those who’d already purchased the content were able to hold onto their Jack Sparrow skins, the rest of the Pirates of the Caribbean content was removed and tucked away until a later date.

That later date is now with Pirates of the Caribbean content finally available in Fortnite as part of the “Cursed Sails” event. Cursed Sails comes with its own event pass which has free and premium versions, and buying the premium one will automatically net you the Jack Sparrow outfit that was available previously. The LEGO version of this skin is obtained automatically when the base version is acquired, and the premium version of the rewards tracker has a skeletal “Cursed Jack Sparrow” skin as well as its LEGO version, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other items in the event pass include pickaxes, emotes, and the usual array of Fortnite cosmetics to acquire, but in-game tasks will also grant you rewards. Map pieces will be available throughout different quests rolling out periodically over the course of this event, for example, which will net you a glider resembling Jack Sparrow’s ship, the Black Pearl. Some themed in-game items are also available in the battle royale mode such as a Ship in a Bottle that summons a ship to crash into opponents, a Pirate Cannon that’ll launch you, and Buried Treasure which grants better loot if it’s unearthed.

Finally, Jack Sparrow isn’t the only skin that you can get from this Cursed Sails event as the artwork shared previously suggested. Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa, and Davy Jones are all in Fortnite now as well with different LEGO styles and related cosmetics like swords and back blings and more. All of those are in the Item Shop, however, so you’ll have to pay for the extra Pirates of the Caribbean content if you want those.

Jack Sparrow and more from Pirates of the Caribbean come to Fortnite.

For those who don’t get everything they want from this event, there’s a chance you may be able to buy some of it in the future as Epic Games clarified that “that Cursed Sails’ free reward track items, Premium Reward Track items, and Jack’s Ship Glider are not exclusive to Cursed Sails, as they may be purchasable in the Shop at a later date.”