‘Fortnite’ Player Recreates Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” In-Game

If there’s one thing gamers are good at, it’s blending their favorite things into one. That’s just what one Fortnite player did when they took to the in-game (giant) piano and busted out those “Don’t Stop Believin’” vibes from the legendary band Journey.

You know the song. The second that first note hits, you’re about to start busting out that you’re just a small town girl and really – no one would blame you. When Epic Games plopped down a piano in their Battle Royale mode, however, those musical juices began flowing and Journey was once more front and center … just this time with weird onesies and Glider Redeployment (because that’s normal).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is this world-shattering news? Well, no, but it is pretty freakin’ awesome. Plus this just means even more players will be inspired to recreate other big hits – and an alarming amount of people wanting The Office themesong to be next. We’re down for it.

In other Fortnite news, did you see that Soula Boy’s “Crank That” is going to be making its way into the game? You can check out our previous coverage right here but the rapper himself was the one to break the news.

Soulja Boy took to Twitter earlier this week to say that a “little bug” told him the emote was “coming soon.” With the new update slated to release tomorrow, it’s very possible we’ll see his specific moves make their way into the game. Between that and the turrets that are expected to drop, Fortnite fans will definitely have their hands full with what’s next for the popular Battle Royale game.

As for the online title itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

What other musical renditions would you like to see make their way into the game? Thoughts on the clip above? Join in on the conversation in the comment below and let us know what you hope to see in the future from the team over at Epic Games.