Fortnite Players Welcome Epic's Communication About the Competitive Scene

Epic Games shared some updates on Fortnite’s competitive scene this week to fill players in on what’s happening throughout the rest of 2020 and beyond, and players have been pretty happy to hear of the communication. That doesn’t mean the news was good news seeing how competitive events like the Fortnite World Cup have been cancelled, but the fact that news is even being shared about what’s coming for the future of the competitive scene was worth celebrating by players to the point that they got a hashtag directed at Epic Games to trend on Twitter.

The efforts to strike a balance between Fortnite’s more competitive scene and the casual players that populate most of the game’s community has long been the source of frustrations from players as the game moved too far one way or another for certain groups to be happy with. More competitive players have often attested that Epic Games wasn’t responding to the community’s requests to change things to suit one group over another, but it looks like that tone is shifting thanks to Epic’s thread starting below about the future of competitive Fortnite.

Last month we said we would provide our evolving 2020 competitive roadmap. Today we wanted to provide updates on where we're at with plans in 2020! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

Events planned throughout the rest of the year are changing now, but the competitive seasons are still moving forward in 2020. Cash Cups, the FNCS, and other parts of the competitive scene will be worked on continuously throughout the year to create better experiences, Epic said. The company will also keep working with third-party groups to prop up Fortnite events.

Epic also said broadcasts would be coming back starting this weekend which means players will be able to watch the best of the best perform during live streams. All of this and idea that communication about Fortnite’s competitive scene will continue being improved has generated a big response from players so far even without any mentioning of balance changes or other features tied directly to the competitive mode.

You can check out some of the best responses to the communications below as players wait for more discussions and for the broadcasts to begin this weekend.