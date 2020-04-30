Fortnite Players Welcome Epic's Communication About the Competitive Scene
Epic Games shared some updates on Fortnite’s competitive scene this week to fill players in on what’s happening throughout the rest of 2020 and beyond, and players have been pretty happy to hear of the communication. That doesn’t mean the news was good news seeing how competitive events like the Fortnite World Cup have been cancelled, but the fact that news is even being shared about what’s coming for the future of the competitive scene was worth celebrating by players to the point that they got a hashtag directed at Epic Games to trend on Twitter.
The efforts to strike a balance between Fortnite’s more competitive scene and the casual players that populate most of the game’s community has long been the source of frustrations from players as the game moved too far one way or another for certain groups to be happy with. More competitive players have often attested that Epic Games wasn’t responding to the community’s requests to change things to suit one group over another, but it looks like that tone is shifting thanks to Epic’s thread starting below about the future of competitive Fortnite.
Last month we said we would provide our evolving 2020 competitive roadmap. Today we wanted to provide updates on where we're at with plans in 2020!— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020
Events planned throughout the rest of the year are changing now, but the competitive seasons are still moving forward in 2020. Cash Cups, the FNCS, and other parts of the competitive scene will be worked on continuously throughout the year to create better experiences, Epic said. The company will also keep working with third-party groups to prop up Fortnite events.
Epic also said broadcasts would be coming back starting this weekend which means players will be able to watch the best of the best perform during live streams. All of this and idea that communication about Fortnite’s competitive scene will continue being improved has generated a big response from players so far even without any mentioning of balance changes or other features tied directly to the competitive mode.
You can check out some of the best responses to the communications below as players wait for more discussions and for the broadcasts to begin this weekend.
Tons of Opportunities
Seriously you guys don’t realize how good this is man, the game isn’t going to die which means there’s still so many opportunities for so many players. This is insane. #ThankYouEpicGames— Kehnys (@Kehnys_) April 30, 2020
Better Than Ever
Forgot to mention, Epic recently been better than ever, listen to the community more than ever. Even if everyone is complaining since aim assist is the same, they tried. Heavy got nerfed, etc. #ThankYouEpicGames— SB Airwaks (@Airwaks) April 29, 2020
Keep It Up!
Glad to see this again.
Keep up the communication Fortnite :)#ThankYouEpicGames pic.twitter.com/tYxIVuGKhY— NetherBro (@NetherBro87) April 30, 2020
World Cup 2021
WorldCup IS RETURNING IN 2021 LETS GOOO!!! #ThankYouEpicGames pic.twitter.com/3zp0XuIGNh— Mooshu (@MooshuYT) April 30, 2020
Yes!
Fortnite are actually communicating.
Please listen to us continuously. #ThankYouEpicGames pic.twitter.com/TstzKkwc46— Andmarzag (@Andmarzag) April 30, 2020
Appreciating the Communication
Glad to see #ThankYouEpicGames trending again! Fortnite is doing their best with everything while being in quarantine. Please be respectful to the employees and to others. We are getting communication again, and we should appreciate everything that they do and have done for us.— I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) April 30, 2020
Incredible Updates
#ThankYouEpicGames For truly trying again lately, the updates this month have been Incredible, super excited to see what's In store for the Doomsday event & 12.60!— Happy Power (@HappyPower) April 30, 2020
Players Coming Back
Ex-Fortnite Pros returning to Fortnite after Epic announcing World Cup 2021 and there Competitive Roadmap #ThankYouEpicGames pic.twitter.com/K0RCEUBgW5— Splash (@splashaf) April 30, 2020
