‘Fortnite’ Players React to the Legendary Marshmello Concert

The Fortnite Marshmello concert was such a huge success, there was even an encore beyond the time slot for the special in-game event. Now the Battle Royale title from Epic Games is no stranger to in-game special events but this one – ah, this one has to be one of the best.

With exclusive skins to make players a part of the show, the event was pretty nifty as far as online games go. We weren’t the only ones that thought so either, Twitter is loving it even though it’s now passed:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The @marshmellomusic event in @FortniteGame was probably the greatest thing I’ve seen in bringing a community together — Christian (@imdookie) February 2, 2019

We made history today! The first ever live virtual concert inside of @fortnite with millions of people in attendance. So insane, thank you epic games and everyone who made this possible! pic.twitter.com/xdaNGnyMr9 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) February 2, 2019

Just want to say that 2 days ago I couldnt name a @marshmellomusic song. Now I am a fan for life. That event was next level! pic.twitter.com/inn6xzMCE0 — TSM HighDistortion (@HighDistortion) February 2, 2019

Who watched the @marshmellomusic concert in @FortniteGame?! Crazy how they keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in a game. Don’t sleep on what Marshmello is doing to grow his brand. The collabs and marketing. Brilliant. If he’s not a huge worldwide 🌟 yet he will be. pic.twitter.com/6sFL6wu2U6 — Mikey Piff (@MikeyPiff) February 2, 2019

Never experienced anything like that!

As a lover of live music and gaming, seeing the two come together like this is crazy.

BEST @FortniteGame event so far! Incredible work @marshmellomusic 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/dFbxz4Fut9 — DanTDM💎 (@dantdm) February 2, 2019

Though the main event is done, the memories will forever live in our hearts. As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What did you think about the latest in-game event? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!