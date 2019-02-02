Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Players React to the Legendary Marshmello Concert

The Fortnite Marshmello concert was such a huge success, there was even an encore beyond the time slot for the special in-game event. Now the Battle Royale title from Epic Games is no stranger to in-game special events but this one – ah, this one has to be one of the best.

With exclusive skins to make players a part of the show, the event was pretty nifty as far as online games go. We weren’t the only ones that thought so either, Twitter is loving it even though it’s now passed:

Though the main event is done, the memories will forever live in our hearts. As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What did you think about the latest in-game event? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

