Open-World Survival Game Now Free for PS Plus PS5 Users

An open-world survival-game is now free for all PS5 users with a PlayStation Plus subscription. And in this case, any PS Plus subscription — Essential, Extra, or Premium — will work. That said, those interested in grabbing the PS5 game for free only have a limited time to do so. More specifically, the PS5 game can only be downloaded for free until March 3. After this, it will revert to its normal price point of $30. If claimed before this deadline, it is free to keep forever as long as an active subscription to any tier of PS Plus is retained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free PS5 game in question hails from 2021, when it was released by Unknown Worlds Entertainment for a myriad of platforms, including the PS4 and PS5. To this end, this offer is also available to PS4 users with a PS Plus subscription. As for the game, for those who have not connected the dots, it is Subnautica: Below Zero, a spin-off of 2018’s Subnautica. The game, which was originally meant to be DLC but then expanded into a full spin-off, is the latest release from the aforementioned studio, though this will change sometime later this year when Subnautica 2 releases via early access.

Play video

Open-World, Underwater Survival Game

Subnautica: Below Zero boasts a Metacritic range of 76 to 83, a respectable range of scores, but below the range of its predecessor, which released to a range of 80 to 87. Its user reviews are higher than this range, though. On the PlayStation Store, specifically, it has 4.5 out of 5 stars after more than 13,000 user reviews. This is about a 90 on the Metacritic scale. This lines up with its 89% approval rating on Steam.

One of the Best Ocean Exploration Games

As ocean aficionados will know, there aren’t many underwater exploration games. To this end, Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are some of the best games for those who want to explore the ocean. Meanwhile, unlike some survival games, they also have a narrative for those who prefer story over survival gameplay. Meanwhile, Subnautica 2 looks like one of 2026’s more promising games, so now is a great time to jump into the series.

If this new free PlayStation Plus game does not tickle your fancy, the good news is that there are other options. There are actually four free games for the month of February, one more than normal.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.