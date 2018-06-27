Fortnite Playground LTM Trailer Revealed

Fortnite Battle Royale players can finally look forward to the new Playground LTM. Eventually, that is. The highly-anticipated new mode will be dropping as soon as EPIC Games can figure out the matchmaking issues that seem to be clogging the pipes, but in the meantime, we have a brand new trailer to enjoy! Check it out:

Although the Playground mode is currently disabled in-game, here’s the official trailer for the new mode! pic.twitter.com/lhULmgJLWK — Fortnite News • FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) June 27, 2018

“Your own private island” is what’s being promised in Playground mode, and that’s exactly what you’re going to get. In this new mode, you can drop down onto the Battle Royale island on your own or with friends, and spend up to an hour goofing off and doing whatever it is you want to do. Whether you want to play hide and seek, practice your building, or scout out all of the chest locations without the threat of enemy fire… That’s up to you!

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing that they point out in the trailer that I had not considered is that this will be the perfect place for you and your friends to make some interesting replay films. Now that you don’t have to worry about 95 other people running and gunning all around you, you can write that Fortnite script of your dreams, shoot it with your buddies, and edit it all in the replay mode!

Still have some questions about Playground LTM? No worries. Here’s the official rundown from the Fortnite update notes that dropped this morning:

Summary

Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

At the time of writing, Playground is still offline as EPIC Games continues to work out the kinks. That’s pretty much par the course when it comes to new modes and big updates, so just be patient; they’ll get it all sorted very soon.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com/gaming for all of the latest Fortnite breaks, and follow me on Twitter @MatthewFace for more gaming (and non-gaming) conversation!