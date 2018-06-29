Gaming

Fortnite: Playground LTM Delayed

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite’s highly-anticipated Playground limited-time mode has once again been delayed, this time to next week.

News of the delay comes right as many suspected it would go live, and comes way of the game’s official Twitter account.

In a follow-up tweet, Epic Games said any additional information will be dished out on Monday July 2nd.

The long-awaited Playground mode notably went live earlier this week on June 27th, but then was promptly taken offline due to substantial server issues.

The mode was then expected to arrive yesterday, and it didn’t. Then expectations shifted to today, and now that isn’t happening either.

As always, fan reactions have been all over the place, ranging from supportive to angry, as is tradition with Fortnite fan reactions on Twitter.

Until next week, friends!

