Fortnite: Playground LTM Delayed

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite’s highly-anticipated Playground limited-time mode has once again been delayed, this time to next week.

News of the delay comes right as many suspected it would go live, and comes way of the game’s official Twitter account.

We’re still unable to resolve issues preventing the launch of the Playground LTM. We are holding the release until next week to continue hammering away this weekend. We’re sorry we haven’t been able to get you in the LTM, and we know waiting is the worst. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 29, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Epic Games said any additional information will be dished out on Monday July 2nd.

We’ll update you with any additional information on Monday, July 2. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 29, 2018

The long-awaited Playground mode notably went live earlier this week on June 27th, but then was promptly taken offline due to substantial server issues.

The mode was then expected to arrive yesterday, and it didn’t. Then expectations shifted to today, and now that isn’t happening either.

As always, fan reactions have been all over the place, ranging from supportive to angry, as is tradition with Fortnite fan reactions on Twitter.

