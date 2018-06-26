Fortnite Playground Update Incoming: Here’s When Servers Go Down

The timing of Fortnite’s next update has now been announced, the one that’s introducing the Playground Limited Time Mode that battle royale players have been waiting on.

Epic Games always shares news of the incoming server downtime before an update is deployed, but no such announcement came on Monday. A pattern has been established where players expect the updates to release on Tuesdays following the announcement, though the schedule isn’t set in stone as this week proved. But even though no announcement came yesterday, the official Fortnite Twitter account shared a tweet that announced the downtime for the v4.5 update that begins on June 27 at 4 a.m. ET.

Play in the v4.5 update tomorrow, June 27. Be the first to get your boots on the Ground! Downtime begins at 4am Eastern Time (0800 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 26, 2018

One of Fortnite’s in-game announcements that previews what’s to come appeared recently and said that the Playground LTM would be “coming soon,” though an exact date wasn’t given. While the update might be coming a day later than many expected, it looks like Playground is finally on its way to Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games responded to other Twitter users who are excited about the update, and while it still didn’t explicitly say it’s coming, the teasers are clear indicators that we can expect it to be available tomorrow. You’ll notice that the tweet above capitalizes the words “Play” and “Ground” while another post on Reddit provided a similar announcement while bolding the words “play” and “ground” for emphasis.

The update announcement came at just the right time as well considering how many players there were asking about it. Over on Twitter and on the game’s subreddit, people have been asking nonstop about the update and its presumed delay. Again, Epic Games doesn’t appear to have a firm schedule of releasing updates on Tuesdays, but it’s certainly something that’s come to be expected as of late.

Fortnite’s v4.5 update that’s coming tomorrow will indeed have the Playground mode, but it’ll also have a full list of changes that are found in every Fortnite patch. We’ll know much more about the Playground LTM when those notes are released, but until then, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the relaxed building mode that’ll be around for a limited time.