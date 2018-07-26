Rumor: Fortnite Might Finally Come To Android Through Exclusive Samsung Promotion

Well, Fortnite is pretty much available for every platform on the planet right now…except one. Android owners have been wondering when they would get a turn with Epic Games‘ Battle Royale madness but haven’t heard a word edgewise about it.

However, an interesting new report from GamingBolt (as well as from XDA) suggests that the game is finally coming to Android format — but not quite in the way that you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report notes, the game will be released for Android later this year, but it will initially only be available for the Galaxy Note 9 when it launches for a period of one month. Now, the Note 9 actually hasn’t been confirmed yet but it’s inevitable considering Samsung‘s penchant for releasing new mobile devices…so it wouldn’t surprise us if it did get announced with Fortnite as an added bonus.

There will also reportedly be other rewards thrown in for good measure. These include free V-Bucks, free skins (it’s unknown if they’re exclusive to this version or not) and more. There’s also word that the game will support the Samsung S-Pen, enabling stylus support and precision aiming for those that can’t quite get the job done with their fingers.

The game will be quite the test for the rumored device, which will come with a vapor chamber heat pipe for cooling — just the thing for those epic marathon Battle Royale sessions. It’ll also reportedly have 128GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM, making it the most powerful Samsung mobile device yet.

There’s also word that Samsung is trying to talk to Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to possibly be at the device’s launch party to hawk Fortnite, since he’s one of the best players to do it. He hasn’t said a word about such a thing just yet so take that with a grain of salt.

In fact, this whole report is “grain of salt” material since Samsung nor Epic Games have said a word about the game’s Android debut yet. It could be happening, and it sounds like Samsung would pay a good sum to have Fortnite ready to go alongside its latest device. For now, though, it’s clearly rumor territory. Fingers crossed though, Android owners!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS devices and PC.