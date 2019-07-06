Fortnite Warning Posters Added Ahead of Giant Monster vs. Robot Fight

New warnings and propaganda posters are now popping up in Fortnite warning players of a danger coming, signaling the monster vs. robot fight should happen within the next couple of weeks. As you will know, the robot began construction not that long ago, and is already making quick progress. Both legs have been constructed, while the torso is expected to be added in the next day or so.

As you will know, a countdown towards the fight was previously discovered in the game’s files, but right now, no such countdown has started. However, given that the posters and warnings are now in place that should change sometime soon. In other words, get ready for a live event soon, which should feature the massive robot squaring off against the polar peak monster that Fortnite has been teasing for awhile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promo posters for the Monster and Robot are now ingame! (📸: @nick73409218) pic.twitter.com/mk9R0tDZG1 — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 6, 2019

Warnings are displayed all around the island… (📸: @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/HwLTlIynfz — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 6, 2019

A video showcasing the propaganda posters and the warnings (🎥: @HappyPower) pic.twitter.com/CGw04SPFWO — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 6, 2019

As you will know, Fortnite really does like to tease and revel in the build-up to its live events. In other words, this is nothing new. But players are excited nonetheless, a testament to the quality of the game’s live events, because the details of all of them always leak ahead of time, yet players remain excited. Anyway, be sure to keep your eyes peeled, because the teases and build-up are only just getting started.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or next-gen ports.

For more news, media, and information on one of the world’s most popular games, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think we’ll see with the game’s next live event?