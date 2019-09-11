Fortnite Leak Reveals Imminent Return of Fan-Favorite Location

Fortnite Season 10 has been bringing back fan-favorite locations to the the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game, often with a revamped look. That said, it looks like the next location returning is one of the more popular spots from earlier seasons that’s been removed for awhile now: Prison. Word of the Prison’s imminent return comes from dataminer FortTory, who unearthed assets and mentions of the location in the files of the game’s new update. As you may know, this is how the dataminer previously discovered all of the other Season 10 returnees.

At the moment, it’s unclear just how the Prison will fit into Season 10’s current map, or in what fashion it will return in, but the asset discovered is from before the meteors hit, one of which left a giant crater in the middle of the complex.

The Prison….. its back pic.twitter.com/MKg2143Bum — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 11, 2019

As you may know, unlike some other games built on top of files from previous games, Fortnite’s file leaks have a pretty reliable track-record, meaning, usually when something pops up in the files via a new update, it comes to the game not long after. That said, for the moment, we can’t concretely know Prison will be returning, so reserve a tiny of grain salt until more information surfaces.

The apparent return of the Prison wasn’t the only interesting thing unearthed from the files of the game’s new update, FortTory discovered plenty of other stuff, including one of the game’s best skins yet: PeelyMech.

PeelyMech… LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/IExlMnEPzt — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 11, 2019

NEW ROCKET AAAAAAA CONNECTIONS WITH THE WAREHOUSE OF THE VISITOR pic.twitter.com/ZryKIbKZ7S — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 11, 2019

Merman Variants pic.twitter.com/d9UcTgP5pv — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 11, 2019

