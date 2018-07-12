Fortnite PS4 Server Issues Reported

Though for the most part Fortnite Season 5 has bee wildly successful even with the huge changes to the map, some PlayStation 4 players are reporting issues getting into the game.

With the new Karts, new desert biome, and tons of new reasons to play, it’s understandable that the Epic Games servers are under some heavy stress right now. “We are investigating reports that some Playstation players are having trouble partying up,” read their most recent Tweet. The good news is that the developer team is aware of the issue and is actively working on a fix:

We are investigating reports that some Playstation players are having trouble partying up. Follow our status page for more information: https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2018

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. Please keep in mind that the below status updates were at the time this article was written and could change at any given moment:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Partial Outage

Voice Chat Degraded Perfomance

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Degraded Performance

If you’re still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, PlayStation 4 players are going to have to be patient while Epic Games deploys a hotfix to get everything up and running.

We’ll keep you posted on if anything changes, but for now – we just have to let the developers do what they do best and hope for a quick fix.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know! It’s update day, which means leaks, guides, and tons more are on the way! We’ve got you covered!

If you’re experiencing any additional issues not listed, please feel free to drop a comment in the comment section below to let us know!