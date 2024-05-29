Fortnite Players Get New Freebies, But Only on PS5 and PS4

Fortnite players on PlayStation consoles (PS5 and PS4) can now grab a new set of "free" items that can be used in-game. Since Fortnite is a free-to-play title, Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service isn't required in order to play online, as it is with other multiplayer games. Still, Epic and PlayStation have often tried to sweeten things just a bit in the past for Fortnite players by handing out free accessories through PS Plus that can be redeemed as part of the subscription. Now, with Chapter 5 Season 3 of the ever-popular battle royale game having just kicked off, a new promotion of this sort has started in tandem.

As of this week, Sony has released the "Blazin Wheels Gear Pack" for Fortnite through PlayStation Plus. This set gives players access to four new items in Fortnite which include the Petrol Pump Pickaxe, Scorch Rally Wrap, Scorch Rally Banner, and the "Scorch It!"Emote. All of these cosmetics happen to tie in with the theme of "Wrecked", which is the name of this new wave of content for Chapter 5 Season 3. As for the manner in which they can be obtained, they should be discoverable on the PlayStation Store.

It's worth noting that even though these items are only available to unlock as part of PlayStation Plus, they aren't limited to being used just on PS5 and PS4. If your Fortnite account is also linked to an Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC platform, the cosmetics will appear in your inventory across all avenues and will be available to be used anywhere. As a result, if you simply want to download this PS Plus pack and then play Fortnite elsewhere, you'll be able to do so and won't lose out on the items that you've obtained.

Are you going to grab this Blazin Wheels Gear Pack in Fortnite for yourself? And how are you feeling about Chapter 5 Season 3 in the short time that it's been live? Be sure to share your own thoughts with me over on social media at @MooreMan12.