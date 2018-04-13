Fortnite Replay Royale: Make a Sick Replay Video, Win a Gaming PC

The latest update for Fortnite is now live and brought with it new heroes, a new game mode coming soon, and the beloved replay feature. Many players have been diving right in when it comes to unique captures and to honor that, Epic Games is holding a new contest where the stakes are high!

Save your matches, play with camera angles, capture moments of pure hilarity and epic take downs – there are no limits and the developers want to see what you can do! Suspect foul play? You can even rewatch footage to help catch cheaters!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The prices are big, you can win a brand new PC setup courtesy of Alienware! So what do you need to know? Here’s how Epic Games laid it out:

The contest begins today, April 13 and runs until April 26. Send us your best by April 26 at 11:59 ET to be eligible. For the full rules + requirements, head over to this blog!

Once the contest ends, we will review and announce the winners on April 30. Selected winners will win the following:

Grand Prize Winner: Alienware Aurora w/ Tobii Eye Tracker 4C + Atomos Ninja Flame + G-Technology Atomos Master Caddy HD (1TB) 30-min Conference Call w/ Epic Video Team Fortnite Swag Bag Alienware Swag Bag 10,000 V-Bucks

Finalists (5): Atomos Ninja Flame + G-Technology Atomos Master Caddy HD (1TB) Alienware Advanced Gaming Keyboard and Mouse + Tobii Eye Tracker 4C Alienware Swag Bag Fortnite Swag Bag 5,000 V-Bucks

Honorable Mentions (10): 5,000 V-Bucks

Runner-ups (74): 2,500 V-Bucks



Judgement Criteria

We will be judging based on three different criteria:

Mastery Did the video display a mastery of the Replay system? Did you utilize the tools of the Replay system (i.e. – exposure, aperture, etc.)? Was your video primarily composed using the Replay system?

Creativity Did your highlights manage to represent the game in a creative or innovative manner?

Fortnite-ness How well did you capture the tone of Fortnite Battle Royale through your highlights video?



Submissions must be of a video that is at least 60 seconds in length, but no longer than 90 seconds.

In order to submit your highlights video, you must add #ReplayRoyale to the metadata + description of your YouTube video.

Need a little extra help on how to make the most out of the Replay feature? Check out these great tips that Epic Games shared with us to up your chances at the big win:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.

Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.

Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.

Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.

Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.



Cinematic Settings

Auto Exposure Exposure

Aperture

Focal Length

Auto Focus Focus Distance



Visualizations