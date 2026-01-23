New Epic Games Store Free Game Is Perfect for GTA Fans

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that fans of Grand Theft Auto will want to check out. Since the start of 2026, the freebies that have landed on the Epic Store have been a bit mixed in terms of quality. While there have been some great giveaways like Bloons TD 6 and Total War: Three Kingdoms, others like Wildgate have been a bit less desirable. Now, the latest game being handed out falls somewhere in the middle, but it could resonate with a specific audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to be available from January 22nd until January 29th at 11am ET, the Epic Games Store is handing out Rustler (or Grand Theft Horse, as it’s also called) at no cost. Developed by Justsu Games, Rustler is similar to the earliest entries in the Grand Theft Auto series, except it’s set in a medieval time period. This means that the game takes place from a top-down perspective and allows players to run about and create chaos throughout the Middle Ages.

Typically, Rustler retails for $24.99, which means that the savings on offer this week from Epic are better than some past giveaways we’ve seen. As for how Rustler stacks up critically, reviews for the game from players and critics have been a bit mixed since its launch in 2021. Still, since it’s free, this is a situation where you can download Rustler for yourself and give it a whirl to see how it lands with you.

To learn more about Rustler and see if it might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s official description and a gameplay trailer below.

Rustler

Play video

Synopsis: “Rustler is an open-world, top-down action game paying tribute to the good old GTA style and gameplay, fusing it with a historically inaccurate medieval setting. Play as The Guy, whose parents apparently were too lazy to give him a proper name. Experience feudal injustice, inquisition, witch-hunting, and join The Grand Tournament. Meet valiant, yet incredibly stupid knights. Complete a wide variety of twisted missions and quests, or don’t give a damn about the plot and bring mayhem in the villages and cities. Choose to go on foot, or by a stolen horse. Fight with a sword or pick a fancy automatic crossbow. All that, spiced up with an inappropriate Monty Python inspired sense of humor.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!