Fortnite Reveals First Look at Marvel’s Jean Grey Skin

The Dark Phoenix has officially made her way to Fortnite. On Thursday, the popular Epic Games battle royale revealed a cinematic for its newest Marvel cosmetic skin, which is modeled after the X-Men fan favorite Jean Grey. This comes after leaks indicated that a “Phoenix Force Set” could be arriving in the game. The costume is modeled after Jean’s Dark Phoenix costume — one of several she has sported over the years — and includes a back bling modeled after her Phoenix Force, and a loading screen. These three items are bundled together for 1,500 V-Bucks, and there is also a “Rising Phoenix” emote that costs 300 V-Bucks.

"I am Fire and Life incarnate! Now and forever – I am Phoenix!"



Dark Phoenix has arrived on the Island. Grab the Phoenix Force set now in the Shop. pic.twitter.com/E4b4hsnTII — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963’s The X-Men #1, Jean Grey is a powerful telepath who eventually bonds with an alien entity called the Phoenix Force. Jean is just the latest X-Men member to make her way into Fortnite, after Wolverine, Mystique, and Storm all appeared as part of the Marvel-themed “Nexus War” season, and Cable, Domino, and Psylocke were available as paid cosmetics.

Ever since last year’s “Nexus War” season, Fortnite‘s Marvel references have largely been scattered across new cosmetics and skins for movie and TV-related characters. But as Epic Games Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard explained last year, the crossover with Marvel isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Mustard explained to the This Week in Marvel podcast. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.