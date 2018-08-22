‘Fortnite’s New Rift-To-Go Item Makes Portable Rifts

Fortnite players will soon be able to use their dimensional rifts whenever they want with the new Rift-To-Go item creating these rifts wherever it’s thrown.

The new item appeared in players’ in-game popup menus that alert them of new items that are on the way in future updates. Fortnite Battle Royale News shared a tweet with an image of the new item that’s coming soon that included a description of what the item does as well as a first look at it’s in-game appearance.

“A rift you carry in your pocket!” the item description says. “Teleport above your current location and glide down.”

Shaped like a snowglobe with the power of a dimensional rift inside, the Rift-To-Go looks as though it’ll be a throwable item that creates a rift right at your feet for players to use, though it’s possible that it’ll be a consumable item that players crush to immediately be transported above their location. The difference between those two could be a significant one depending on how Epic Games has implemented the item – it could mean that these rifts are a single-use teleport if it’s a consumable item, but creating a rift right in front of you could mean that other players would be able to use it as well. Full details on how it’ll work haven’t been revealed yet though, so it’s unclear how the specifics of it work beyond knowing that it’ll simply put you above your previous position and let you glide to safety.

The item’s purpose appears to be similar to the Jump Pad that allows players to escape from situation or navigate to different areas in a similar manner by going high up in the air and descending to the ground, but it appears to have some advantages over the trap item. When using the Jump Pad, players are vulnerable during their ascent and can be shot if their opponents can track their movements well enough. With the Rift-To-Go, however, the teleporting aspect of it means that the instantaneous quality of the move upwards should give one less chance for enemies to shoot at you while you’re making your tactical decisions.

A release date for the Rift-To-Go item hasn’t been announced, but these in-game messages always mean that it won’t be long before the feature’s added, so look for the item to be included in an upcoming update.