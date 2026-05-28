Two Steam Games Are 100% Free for Less Than 24 Hours

Two Steam games are currently 100% free, but one of these two PC games will revert to its normal price on May 29, in less than 24 hours. The other new free PC game is free on Steam for a bit longer, but not much longer, set to revert itself on June 3. Those on Steam Deck interested in adding a couple of free PC games to their library can do so, but should note that neither is Verified. One is listed as Playable, while the other is simply listed by Valve as “Unknown.”

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The first of the two free Steam games is Drift86 from developer RewindApp. As the name implies, this is an arcade racer, in this case, released in 2019. And it’s apparently pretty good. To date, it has 1,722 user reviews, with a 90% approval rating. This gives the racing game a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn. The other free Steam game is Bunny Guys from Witte Studio. This is a 2023 parkour game that’s also apparently not bad for a free game. To this end, it has an 83% aproval rating after a few dozen user reviews. This is enough to land it a “Positive” rating on Steam.

Drift86

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Drift86 is a minimalist-esque arcade racing game that can be played solo or with friends, and that is all about driving and drifting across 40 different cars, 30 different maps, and while chasing high scores.

“The game offers a streamlined drifting experience that is easy to jump into for a quick session, making it a great choice for players looking for a nostalgic, low-pressure driving fix,” reads one of its aforementioned Steam user reviews. “Its core gameplay loop remains engaging, providing a solid foundation for anyone who enjoys the simple thrill of sliding through corners.”

Bunny Guys

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Bunny Guys is a parkour obstacle course game that can be played solo or online against up to eight players. In it, the premise is simple: whoever reaches the top wins. Reaching the top is not easy, though.

“The way you run, jump, and mantle reminds me a lot of Only Up! before it got taken off the Steam store,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews for the free PC game. “It is a fun game to play with your friends. Definitely check it out while it’s free!”

For those interested in knowing more, the first game is the game available for free on Steam until June 3, while Bunny Guys is the one only free until May 29.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.