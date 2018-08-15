Fortnite Save the World Update Adds New Hero, Weekly Horde Challenge

The newest update for Epic Games‘ Fortnite is now live but it’s not just their Battle Royale mode getting some love. Their popular single-player (and original mode) Save the World has a few new additions as well including the revamped Weekly Horde Challenge, a new hero added, and some much needed bug fixes.

For those wanting to get their Viking on, the new Machinist ‘Thora’ has been added to the mix and will go live in the shop at 8 PM ET. Rocket Launchers have also seen a needed tweak in-game, as well as a a hotfix for the Constructor Leadership Quest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To learn more about the changes made to Save the World, check out the full patch notes as per Epic Games:

Missions + Systems:

Weekly Horde Challenge – Bullet Proof Husks Features bulletproof enemies that must be defeated with melee weapons, traps, or Hero abilities. One time completion Quest Reward 1500 Gold Repeatable quest reward 75 Tickets

Removed the Power Rating restrictions on Challenge the Horde missions. These restrictions were blocking some players from accessing the Weekly Challenge Missions even though their Power Level was at the necessary level.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the modifier between Challenge the Horde missions wasn’t appearing between waves.

The Constructor Leadership quest will no longer fail to advance when purchasing the skill tree node.

Atlas activation has been fixed in multi-gate Fight the Storm missions.

Track completion now advances the mission properly in Level 28 Deliver the Bomb.

Survivors and quest items no longer appear as orange boxes in the world.

Heroes + Gameplay:

New Constructor Machinist: Thora added to the Event Store. Available Wednesday, August 15th at 8pm ET.

Fixed an issue that could cause Rocket Launchers to take up a large portion of the screen.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices! You can also learn more about the new Limited Time Mode making its way into Battle Royale right here, or about that sweet, sweet new Heavy Sniper Rifle that will make challenges infinitely more fun!