Fortnite: ‘Search Where the Stone Heads Are Looking’ Challenge

The Fortnite Season 5 week 6 challenges are now live, giving players the perfect opportunity to take a break in between Victory Royales to unlock Battle Stars and rank up those tiers. They are a fantastic way to earn even more XP while taking on a few unique objectives from the team over at Epic Games. One of this week’s challenges is “Where Stone Heads Are Looking,” and in the name of efficiency, we’re here to make this particular step a little bit easier.

Before we get started, here’s what you need to know. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 6 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Free Challenges:

Deal head shot damage to opponents – 0/500

Harvest building resources with a pickaxe – 0/3000

Search where the Stone Heads are looking – 0/1

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search chests in Lonely Lodge – 0/7

Complete timed trials – 0/5

Minigun or Light Machine Gun eliminations – 0/2

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers – 0/3

For this particular challenge, it’s open to all – Battle Pass or no. There are seven Stone Heads in total and to get there, you need to get to the spot on the map between Dusty Divot and Fatal Fields:

The seven heads can be found in Salty Springs, but make sure to keep that head on a swivel because it’s day one of challenges which means it will be an incredibly active spot for other players.

As for the other challenges, this is an easier week than usual, making it fairly straightforward for players to get in there and knock out several quests at the same time. For instance, drop into Tilted Towers — take out enemy players with a minigun or LMG and aim for the head. While you’re there, get to work with that pickaxe on the nearby trees, buildings, anything. Right there are three quests knocked out in one fell swoop. Chests are everywhere in Lonely Lodge, so that’s pretty self-explanatory.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here. Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!