Fortnite Dataminer Reveals Deadpool’s Weapons

A new Fortnite leak has revealed two more weapons coming to the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game. More specifically, evidence of two new and unreleased weapons have been found in the game’s files, via dataminers. One of these weapons seems like an ordinary addition, however the other appears to be a new and powerful gun for Deadpool.

Taking to Twitter, dataminer spedicey1, who has been reliably reporting on datamining leaks for awhile, relayed word of the two weapons, showing the files in question that reveal each of the guns. One of the guns is called MistyBop, which is likely a codename of sorts. The other is Deadpool’s Dual Pistols, also under a codename.

In addition to revealing the weapons, the files also detail some stats for the guns. For example, they’ve revealed that Deadpool’s DPs will deal out 43 damage at close range, 36.55 at mid-range, and 32.25 at long range, making them a pretty viable option in the current meta. Meanwhile, they also have a generous clip size of 18 and a reload time of 2.7.

As for the MistyBop, it interestingly has an infinite clip size, and deals out 50 damage no matter what range. Meanwhile, its reload time is 5 seconds, which is a bit long.

As always, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are traditionally quite reliable, everything here is still very much unofficial.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.