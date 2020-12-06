Fortnite Leak Reveals Mysterious Company Hiding Under the Map

✖

A new Fortnite Season 2 leak has revealed that a mysterious company is hiding under the map. The second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 is now live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and it made some major changes to the game's map, including some that players can't see. That said, hackers can. Right now, at Hunters Haven and underneath the Coliseum & Stealthy Stronghold, there's a company that gives off a secret, shady government vibe.

Adding to this are the files for this area, which reference "The Order." What is The Order? Good question. There's nothing in the game that currently references The Order or their underground headquarters. Yet, within the game's files are references to this seemingly mysterious organization, and underneath the map is some type of bunker/building that looks like the type of headquarters an organization called The Order would have. Right now, it's lacking some assets, but it's also not empty.

Below, you can check out the location for yourself, courtesy of Fortnite dataminer and leaker, Fort Tory:

At Hunters Haven and under the Coliseum & Stealthy Stronghold we have a sort of company (?). the files for these areas are referenced to ''TheOrder'' pic.twitter.com/uBSt4qB6sl — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 2, 2020

Of course, there's plenty of theories now floating around about the underground location and The Order, including ones that link it to The Seven, Star Wars, and Agent Jones. That said, for now, these are just theories.

It’s ‘The Imagined Order’. The organisation ran by the seven. pic.twitter.com/bg0c7gqI8L — Ethan (@Ethatron01) December 2, 2020

'The Order' is to do with the mandalorian so its something to do with star wars or something then — Saw3o (@sawbo05) December 2, 2020

Maybe John Jones work for the Order... and also the gouvernement in chapter 1 is called "the Order" — tagleweb - Fortnite Leaks (@tagleweb_gaming) December 2, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak in any capacity, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. While this is unlikely to change, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.