Fortnite: Looking Back at Season 3’s Biggest Moments

With Fortnite’s Season 3 about to end later tonight and maintenance scheduled to begin Season 4 and make all sorts of unknown changes, there’s just enough time left to reminisce about the third season’s biggest moments.

Fortnite Season 3 feels like it’s ending as soon as it started, but it actually began back in February and has been live for over two months now. With that season came a new Battle Pass, an optional purchase that paved the way for astronaut skins and another outfit that deserves a spot on this list by itself.

Before Season 4 starts and those meteors come crashing down and destroy the map as superheroes and supervillains are released into Epic Game’s battle royale universe, take a look at some of the biggest moments in Fortnite that we’ll be leaving behind in Season 3.

The Reaper (John Wick)

His official name might be “The Reaper,” but many Fortnite players know this dashing skin by a different name: John Wick.

Back in February when Epic Games started announcing all the changes that would be coming in the third season, a character was previewed that many assumed would be a new outfit that could either be purchasable as a standalone skin or one earned through the Battle Pass. The Reaper’s description was short and sweet and described the character as “vengeance for hire,” and that along with the skin’s appearance evoked some serious John Wick vibes.

Even if you don’t own the skin, The Reaper is important to Fortnite for another reason since it opens the door for more lookalike skins. The superheroes that are about to descend upon Fortnite are a perfect example of this – a skin doesn’t have to be called “Thor” or “Wonder Woman” for players to know exactly what it’s trying to be.

Ninja Plays Fortnite With Drake

This moment might not have affected each one of Fortnite’s millions of players like new weapons and outfits did, but it was a massive moment that came in the third season and shattered records.

In a historic gaming session that evolved over the course of a night and ran into the following morning, popular Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins played the battle royale game with superstar rapper Drake. The squad grew as the night went on to include the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster and fellow rapper Travis Scott to round out the four-man group and earned well over 600,000 concurrent viewers, a number that was never before reached by an individual streamer.

Since that stream, many have been suggesting that Ninja should bring on more celebrities during his streams, but it’s going to be hard to top this one. You can catch the gaming session above if you missed it back in March.

Guided Missiles

Epic Games has added new weapons and weapon variants in the past, but it’s rare to see one make as big an impact as the Guided Missiles did.

This explosive projectile weapon was added in March and allowed players to control the rocket from afar to circumnavigate structures and blow players to smithereens. Players also quickly realized that they could ride the rocket as well and took the Guided Missiles for multiple joyrides, some of which were even used practically to save teammates.

Not long after the weapon was added, Epic Games decided to vault the item. This doesn’t mean that it’s gone permanently, but it is removed until a better iteration of the weapon can be decided on.

We’ve gotten a lot of feedback around the Guided Missile, in particular concerns over fairness and strength of the weapon,” Epic Games said this month. “We share your concerns, so we’ve put the Guided Missile into the vault while we figure out the next steps for for its future.”

Replay Feature

Even if you’re a Fortnite player with no intention of capturing your own live gameplay and creating replays for sharing with your friends, there are many more out there willing to put the work in to create some masterpieces with the new Replay feature.

Epic Games gave players the Replay feature in March and then announced a Replay Royale challenge that prompted players to create their best replays. While pulling off some insane cross-map kills and recording hilarious moments might’ve been the obvious options, others chose to recreate opening sequences from some hit shows like The Walking Dead and The Office.

The Replay Royale contest has now concluded, but Epic Games is still picking the winner, so look for the best replay of them all to be announced soon.

Meteor Frenzy

Last but certainly not least is the meteors and all the theories that surround them, the interstellar threats that have fueled the Fortnite community’s speculation for the latter half of Season 3.

These meteors have been looming over the Fortnite map for a while now and have led players to wonder what their target is and when they’ll be landing. Epic Games responded to these theories by trolling players and building on the suspense.

That tension has just about reached its peak now that the meteors have come crashing down on the map. Players have been recording the meteors’ landings around them, and many believe that either Dusty Depot or the Tilted Towers will be no more tomorrow.

It’s still mostly unknown what the meteors will do, but all that should be revealed tomorrow when Fortnite Season 4 begins and meteors and superheroes abound.