Fortnite Season 3 Device Event Leak Previews the Destruction Coming to the Map

Fortnite Season 3 and its Device Event are right around the corner, and a new leak has previewed the destruction coming to the game's map for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. More specifically, a new datamining leak has teased what The Agency will look like during and after the event. The new datamining discovery comes way of Fortnite dataminer Armisto, who discovered the new look at The Agency while digging through the files of the latest update to the battle royale game.

As you can see in the images below, the location is about to take a beating, but it looks like the bones of it will still be standing after the event, essentially confirming it will be part of the new map. Many players thought the location was going to be gone altogether, but if this new datamining leak is any indication, Epic Games plans on morphing the area via destruction, but not removing it from the map.

We don't know what's going to happen during the Device Event, but we do know it's going to submerge the map in water, or at least part of it. How this will happen, who knows, but it presumably involves the dam in some regard.

As always, this leak and the speculation derived from it should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically very reliable, they can also be misleading. More specifically, nothing here is official, and even if the leak and its implications are correct, they are also subject to change.

