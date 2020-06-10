New Fortnite Tease Has Fans Very Confused

✖

A new Fortnite teaser from Epic Games has fans of the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game very confused, and it also has many questioning their Season 3 event theories. Last night, June 9, Epic Games, via the Item Shop, brought back the Chaos Agent skin. On the surface level, there's nothing noteworthy about this, however, in a tweet advertising the item shop update, Epic Games subtly teased something bigger.

In the tweet, Epic Games teases that while the Chaos Agent looks good in his suit, it's not his "final form." Unfortunately, Epic Games didn't say anything further about the matter, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

The Chaos Agent has been a relatively key character in the Chapter 2 storyline. While it hasn't been confirmed, it's believed he was behind the ALTER faction and was pulling the strings behind-the-scenes, and there's a chance he's also the leader of Shadow, which ALTER has seemingly switched to.

If this is the case, then it's safe to assume he will be involved in the upcoming Device event as the opposite of Ghost leader, Midas. What will happen from here, who knows, but it sounds like we'll see a new form of the character.

The question is: who's the bad guy? Judging by the looks of Chaos Agent, and his name, you'd assume it's him, but that may be what Epic Games wants us to believe. Besides, who trusts Midas?

Looks good in this suit, but it's not his final form. Grab the Chaos Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/BIZyV3pDVV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 10, 2020

Alas, for now, all Fortnite fans have is speculation, but thankfully they won't have to wait and see which theory is and isn't correct for much longer. We know the map, or at least parts of it, will soon be underwater, but how will we get there?

