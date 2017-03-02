Fortnite Update Features New Score From ‘Logan’ and ‘Justice League’ Composers

Fortnite's third season is officially underway, with a number of improvements and additions being put into the game – but the publishers at Epic Games have also put some big-name talent into the mix when it came to bumping up the game's musical score.

The publisher has hired on two big-name composers to provide Fortnite with a huge new soundtrack, including Marco Beltrami and Pinar Toprak. You may recall Beltrami's work from such films as Logan and The Hurt Locker, while Toprak recently lent his talents to Krypton and Justice League.

The first sample of the soundtrack can be heard above, and it sounds like much more serious business this time around, though the action's still the same as you'd expect from Fortnite.

Beltrami recently spoke with Rolling Stone about putting together the new score for the game, and talked about how the game motivated him. "When I first heard about the game, I had an image in my head and you respond musically to that image," he said. "But, until you actually see it and see how it works, it really changes.

"Because it sounds like it could be kind of dark. You know, the monsters are coming and you have to defend and shoot them. But it has more of a family-type of feel to it. I think the fact that you're not just defending yourself, but also trying to save other people…all of these things are really important elements musically, because music is the emotional undercurrent of the story. And the player has to feel that."

Epic Games creative director Darren Sugg also chimed in how bigger music makes a difference within the game. "Music is so important in setting the tone for the players' emotional experience, so it was extremely important for us to have a high quality score for Fortnite. We're really fortunate to have been able to work with Marco and Pinar. They're just brilliant composers and their music absolutely elevates Fortnite. I can't wait for players to hear it in the game."

Toprak also noted, "(The score) is glorious. It's just amazing. When you're on the podium and you hear that first note…I can't even describe the feeling. It's just euphoria."

The update should be live now, so you can go and listen to the music for yourself.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.