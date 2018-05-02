Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer Arrives

A new season, new challenges. Season 4 is now live for Fortnite players and with the new areas, new items, and new ways to play, a new list of challenges has also arrived. To celebrate, Epic Games has shared a new video and honestly, it’s so fun looking I might even break down and get the Battle Pass myself. You can also check out what Week 1 has to offer to kick off the festivities, to better get in the mood:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Haunted Hills (7)

Use a Port-a-Fort (1)

Search F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E Letters (8)

Follow the treasure map found in Tomato Town (1

Pistol Eliminations (3)

Eliminate opponents in Flush Factory (3)

The introduction of sprays is also new, and something that Overwatch players know how fun that can be. What’s more insulting than dancing above the loot from a kill? Add a spray to it, because – I mean, why not?

Both the week 1 of challenges and season 4 are now live bringing with it new areas, superheroes, and even a few top secret lairs found while venturing towards the safety of that circle. The latest season is off to a great start and we can’t wait to learn more!

If you don’t already have the Batlte Pass, here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. You can also check the full Season 4 patch notes right here!