New Fortnite Season 4 Cosmetic Items and Emotes Leaked

Earlier today, we shared the leaked new cosmetics coming to the world of Fortnite, though we didn’t have the names or the rarities for them. Now, we have everything and more because we’ve also uncovered a few new emotes as well!

The latest patch is now live for Fortnite players ringing in the highly anticipated Season 4 changes! Just like with every patch, there are hidden away surprises within those game files and it didn’t take long to find out what those items are going to be! We’ve got new skins, back bling, and more revealed and … I’ve got to admit, the girl with the green hair? I’m digging those vibes!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The neon-centric pair above are Liteshow, the male, and Nitelite, the female, and both are listed as Uncommon. Below are a few more that were found:

As for what’s new in the game, you can see the full (and they are huge) patch notes right here, with a highlight below:

Battle Royale

BRACE FOR IMPACT! NEW MAP UPDATE



Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

HOP ROCKS

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Save the World

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect

Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!

Source: Storm Shield One