‘Fortnite’ Season 4 Teased With Another Superhero Reveal

In an ongoing series of Fortnite teasers, Epic Games shared a first look at another superhero in a tweet that contains an ever-expanding Season 4 image.

Earlier today, the Fortnite Twitter account tweeted again with a pinned tweet that shows the latest look at the developing image that reveals one more hero that differs from the rest. The latest hero fills the lower-left portion of the image, and while the border doesn’t allow much room for details, the hero appears to be a woman with some sort of mechanized-looking suit shaping her head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leave your mark. Season 4 Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/q6d82L1Lbp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 29, 2018

Each of the other heroes in the image all received their own tweet prior to this one that expanded on the image and revealed something new. The first reveal was the character on the far-right, a reveal that set the superhero vibe with a determined-looking masked character. The second reveal is the female character to the left that’s giving off some serious Wonder Woman vibes while the third was a more stern character with a sinister look that could make him the first villain among the characters.

All of the tweets also included a brief message alongside the continuing “Season 4 Coming Soon” teaser, the full series of superhero messages found in order below.

“Battle. Adapt. Win. / Fight with Honor. / Check every corner, box, and bush. / Leave your mark.”

At the moment, it’s unclear if these superhero reveals are going to be entirely new characters or different outfits, though the latter seems like a likely way to introduce them and an easy way to get players to spend some V-Bucks. When the superheroes are fully released whenever Season 4 begins, it could easily open the door to even more content like Heroes vs. Villains Limited Time Modes, special loot including Gliders and Outfits, and infinitely more possibilities throughout the next season.

If the superhero reveals and teasers weren’t enough, big things have also been going down inside the game itself with the meteors looming over Fortnite finally crashing down to the map. As Season 3 is coming to a close, the meteors have begun descending from the sky above the map in Fortnite as they smash into the ground below. Players have been posting clips of the meteors landing close to their characters, and the combined with the streaking image that the superheroes are teased in has many wondering how the two elements are connected.