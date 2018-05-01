Fortnite Season 4 Trailer Reveals A Satisfying Comet Crash

Fortnite Season 4 is finally here and after all of this time, all of the conspiracy theories, datamining, and frantic speculation the comet has finally landed and the new season truly kicked off with a bang. Several areas on the map have been affected by the recent meteor shower, and Dusty Depot is no more, but with all of the new and all of the hype leading into the new season, the above trailer was made all the more satisfying.

We see the trailer open up with a report of alien activity and pure destruction, which definitely also shows why we received that weird Leviathan skin. It also lead us into seeing first hand the new gravity rocks that players can use to alter the playing field. “Discover gravity-defying Hop Rocks and find new ways to play. Jump in and witness the aftermath of the impact while you level up your Battle Pass and earn all new loot,” boasted Epic Games in their latest update and that was only the start of what’s new.

The latest patch for Season 4 is huge and brings tons of new changes to both Save the World and Battle Royale. Even the Mobile title received some loving, and players are definitely going to have their hands full for what’s next. To check out all of the recent changes, you can read the full patch notes right here! You can also check out a brief highlight below:

Battle Royale

BRACE FOR IMPACT! NEW MAP UPDATE



Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

HOP ROCKS

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Save the World

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect

Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!