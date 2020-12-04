Fortnite Season 5 Has a Mysterious Unfinished Skin

✖

Fortnite Season 5 has a mysterious and unfinished new skin that has players of the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices scratching their heads in confusion and speculation. The latest season of the game is live, making map changes, adding The Mandalorian and Kratos, and, most importantly, adding new skins to the game. However, it's an unfinished and unreleased skin that has Fortnite fans talking over on Twitter.

Taking to the social media website, Fortnite leaker and content creator, HypeX, revealed a skin that's apparently sitting in the files unfinished. Now, on the surface level, this isn't that noteworthy. In fact, it makes sense that a seemingly unfinished skin is sitting in the game's files unreleased. However, this is the first time something like this happened, or at least the first time a skin like this has been added and discovered by dataminers, which has some fans wondering if the unfinished look is actually the design of the skin.

Below, you can check out the skin for yourself, courtesy of HypeX and the files of the game:

If this skin is nothing more than an unfinished skin waiting to be completed, well there's a chace these plans may change. More so than all of the other leaked skins, this one has -- perhaps unsurprisingly -- gained a lot of traction, which could very well lead to it becoming a real skin. Meanwhile, others have pointed out it's the perfect template for a Pepsi Man skin.

If this was in the item shop I would buy it in a heartbeat pic.twitter.com/1t63QmPCGJ — Call of Duty Christmas bro 🎅🎄☃️🦌 (@theunknowncine1) December 2, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the leaked skin, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the recent and related links below: