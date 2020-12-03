Fortnite Season 5 Sneakily Adds Han Solo Star Wars Easter Egg

✖

Fortnite Season 5 is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and it has new Star Wars content, or more specifically, The Mandalorian has been added as a skin and NPC alongside The Child, also known as Baby Yoda. This isn't the first Star Wars content in the game, and it's not the only Star Wars content that's been added for Season 5. In case you missed it, there's also a Han Solo Easter Egg that pays homage to the classic Star Wars movies.

One of the most iconic pieces of imagery from the Star Wars franchise is that of Han Solo being frozen in carbonite. As hardcore Star Wars fans may know, it's a scene that almost got cut, but it survived and ended up being a defining moment for the franchise. Years later, it's now in Fortnite.

More specifically, there's an Easter Egg that pays homage to this classic Star Wars moment, but rather than it being Han Solo frozen in carbonite, it's Peely, who clearly couldn't outrun and outgun Din Djarin.

At the moment, it's unclear if there any other Star Wars easter eggs hidden within Season 5, and right now it's unclear if there's more Star Wars content in the Season 5 chamber. That said, in the meantime, make sure to give Peely a visit. It's a rough season for everyone's favorite humanoid banana.

