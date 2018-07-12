All Fortnite Season 5 Map Changes, New Desert Biome

When new seasons come a-knockin’, Fortnite players go exploring! The fifth season for the wildly popular online game is now live and ready to be enjoyed, and it brings with it a few key changes to the title’s map. We’re not just talking about those rifts either, we’re talking an entirely new biome!

Lazy Links, which is replacing Anarchy Acres, Paradise Palms … the new map has some interesting changes for players to scope out:

Of course, you’re not going to want to take on the desert biome without first hopping into your new Terrain Kart! Here’s what you need to know from the full patch notes posted earlier:

All Terrain Kart (ATK) The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad. Get a speed boost after drifting. The roof acts as a bounce pad. Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.

Map Updated New Biome: Desert New Location: Paradise Palms New Location: Lazy Links A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.



Fortnite Season 5 is now live and available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! We still don’t know when the game is coming to Android, but until then – check out the latest changes to the mobile version of the game as well:

Autofire has been added as an option on mobile platforms. Enabling this causes the player’s weapon to automatically fire when the reticle is over an enemy that is within range.

Players will be given the option to select their preferred fire mode after launching. All players can change their preferred fire mode by navigating to Options, Custom HUD Layout, then choosing the ‘Select Fire Mode’ option and confirming their selection. Tap-to-fire. A dedicated fire button. Autofire.



Bug Fixes