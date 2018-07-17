Fortnite Season 5 Skins Can Be Leveled Up After Season Is Over

Fortnite Season 5 is well under way, and many of you purchased the Battle Pass hoping to unlock as many rewards as possible. As soon as you did, you unlocked the “Drift” skin, while the “Ragnarok” skin is tucked away as a tier-100 reward. Both of these skins can be leveled up through several different phases. Lucky for you, each phase is cooler than the last, and the final phase of each outfit looks incredible. Luckier still, you don’t have to earn all of that XP before Season 5 wraps up :

Did you know? Now in Season 5, progressive outfits can continue to be leveled after the season has finished! pic.twitter.com/licjElIN2I — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 15, 2018

This was new information for a lot of us, and something that many players still don’t realize. While you will need to race to tier-100 in order to unlock Ragnarok, you won’t have to earn a ton of XP after that in order to get those sweet upgrades. Now, at least you know that you can take your time and pace yourself.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that you should be ignoring your weekly challenges. If you want to level these skins up, you’re going to need a ton of experience, and that will only come by playing aggressively as well as intelligently. If you play hours of Fortnite every week, or every day, there’s a good chance that the XP boosts that came with your Battle Pass will be enough to lift you up to where you need to be. If you’re playing sporadically, then you need to make every match count.

Perhaps the most valuable thing you unlocked in the Fortnite Battle Pass were the Battle Pass challenges. Every single week you’re going to get a new, specific set of challenges that you can complete to rack up additional XP and Battle Stars. While what we said is true, and you don’t necessarily need to rush in order to level up your “Drift” outfit, you will need to power through those Battle Tiers to even unlock the Ragnarok outfit at all. After that you can chill if you want to, but it will be a a race to tier-100!

Make sure you check back every week, on Thursdays, to follow our Fortnite Season 5 challenge guides! We’ll let you know exactly what you need to do in order to complete all of those challenges and earn that tier-100 skin!