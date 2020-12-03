New Fortnite Season 5 Discovery Has Fans Divided

✖

A new Fortnite Season 5 discovery has fans of the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile battle royale game divided. In Fortnite Season X, Epic Games controversially added BRUTEs to the game. Some players loved this addition. Others hated it. Ultimately, Epic Games removed the killing machines from the game, but it looks like they may be coming back.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, FortTory, revealed that a BRUTE is being assembled. Of course, the implication here is that it could mean BRUTEs are returning, or at least some version of them. That said, for now, this is just speculation, though it's unclear why else this would be included. The only other explanation is that it's some type of easter egg or reference to Season X, which is possible, but no more probable.

Why is someone building a BRUTE 2.0 ..... pic.twitter.com/GjWUQO3BUs — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 2, 2020

As expected, fans are divided over this discovery and its implications. Some players are excited about the possibility, while others are going full panic mode. In Season X, the contention with BRUTEs was that they were over-powered and allowed even the most unskilled players to rack up kills. For some, this was a problem. However, other players -- often taking the game less seriously -- loved the BRUTEs, which were undeniably a lot of fun to use.

Ngl I would love to see the mechs return — No one (@N30N_lol) December 2, 2020

this season's already looking to be my favorite one ever and downtime's not even over yet — big john (@gameshed_) December 2, 2020

Different doesnt equal bad, dumb sweat. This season will be the unfriendliest to sweats, which is great! — GexTex (@gex_tex) December 2, 2020

No...NONONO..NO... NO NO NO NO NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Anthonny (@Anthonn17007044) December 2, 2020

Ok boys let’s join forces and stop the maniac responsible for this — Yohan (@ITzFireRD) December 2, 2020

oh no. oh no. oh no no no no no — Agujero Negro (@Eduardo01877890) December 2, 2020

