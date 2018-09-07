Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges

It’s a new week for dedicated Fortnite players, which means it’s time to get back into the battle ground for a chance to show off those skills and uncover new Battle Stars. Of course, that’s assuming you can ignore all of the weirdness happening with that (sometimes) aggressive cube.



For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 8’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 9 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents – 0/500

Get Trick Points in a Shopping Cart or ATK – 0/150,000

Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts – 0/1

Battle Pass Challenges:

Stage 1: Search a chest in Haunted Hills -0/1

Visit Different Stone Heads – 0/7

Assault Rifle eliminations – 0/5

Eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple – 0/3

A few of these are pretty cut and dry, giving the opportunity to drop in a certain location and knock off a few of these to-do items. Eliminate an opponent with the help of an explosive weapon in Tomato Temple, that’s two side missions completed right there!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. To stay in the know for all things Fortnite, including the latest patch and new heist theme, join in on the fun at our Community Hub right here.