‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Cosmetic Items Leaked

Fortnite Season 6 is now live with a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. From outfits, to new back bling, there’s still a few more surprises along the way.

We’ve also got the rarities and names for the dateamined items thanks to our friends over at FunGamesLeaks over on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heidi Outfit – Epic

Ludwig Outfit – Epic

Airheart Outfit – Rare

Oktoberfeast Glider – Rare

Dirigible Glider – Epic

Axcordion Pickaxe – Uncommon

Turbine Pickaxe – Unknown

Something Stinks Emote – Rare

Drop the Bass Emote – Epic

Smooth Moves Emote – Epic

Airflow Back Bling – Rare

Clockworks Back Bling – Epic

Pretzel Protector Back Bling – Epic

Fortnite already had a lot of new surprises today, including the spooky new makeover that the map received courtesy of that mysterious cube. Plus, pets! Now players can have their own good boys just doing their best while vying for that coveted number one spot in Victory Royale!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? What other cosmetic themes would you like to see make their way into the game for the sixth season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

You can also catch up on everything that is new in Fortnite with our Community Hub right here! Happy gaming!