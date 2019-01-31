‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 9 Secret Battle Star Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges are now live, and just like weeks prior, there’s a secret Battle Star for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of the snow-covered map to uncover the latest freebie:

Ready to get started? First, you’re going to need to head over to Polar Peak and then pivot to the area between Shift Shafts and Happy Hamlet, which we highlighted on the map below for your convenience.

The first hint came from the new Snowfall skin that shows off the new prisoner skin leaving a cave with broken chains seen in the forefront. Because of the small hints seen in the loading screen, we know that we have to find a sled and for that, it’s time to head over to the Polar Peak region once more. Where the marked Battle Star is on the map, you should find a giant wooden sled and it’s there that you’ll find the secret location!

Simply walk up to the Battle Star to interact with it, and boom! Free Battle Star acquired! Not ready yet to get the free Star? Below are the challenges that you must complete in order to get Ice Throne ready:

Free Challenges

Use a sneaky snowman in different matches – 3

Stage 1: Land in Retail Row – 1

Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Pop 10 golden balloons

Stage 1: Dance on a sundial

Shotgun eliminations – 3

Complete timed trials in an X-4 Stormwing plane – 1

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Retail Row, take out fellow players in Retail Row. Make sure those three kills are with a shotgun, and that’s three challenges completed right there. Find a Sneaky Snowman, and boom — you’re over halfway done with this week’s missions to tier up!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.