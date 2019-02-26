‘Fortnite’ Season 8 End Date Leaked

Epic Games is about to kick off Season 8 of Fortnite in a couple days, but it looks like the end date for the upcoming season has been leaked before it even begins.

The PlayStation Event page to recently pop up for Season 8 of Fortnite contained many details. We already knew that it will begin on February 28th and that there seems to be a pirate theme going on, but we now know that Season 8 will be coming to a close on May 7th. This will give players just over two months to take care of any and every challenge that is presented to them.

As can be seen in the image of the PlayStation Event page, the previous teaser of the pirate hook was also included. It’s also worth noting that Season 7 has lasted a bit longer than Season 8 will. Epic Games chose to add another two weeks to Season 7 of Fortnite as well as include the Overtime Challenges that allow players to earn a free Battle Pass for Season 8 should they complete them.

By the looks of it, Season 8 of Fortnite is going to contain quite a bit of content. In addition to the possible pirates that will be featured, it appears that there might also be dragons, a volcano, giant beasts, and more. Piecing together the three teasers that have been released so far paints quite the interesting picture, and one can only imagine what Epic has planned for the upcoming season.

Of course, just like the current season, the Season 8 end date might change as it approaches, but as of right now, it looks like we’ll be seeing Season 9 in early May.

Fortnite is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

